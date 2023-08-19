Greenbrier East Spartans look to battle back in 2023

By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Spartans are looking to bounce back in 2023. After a subpar 2022, Head Coach Ray Lee is ready to get the team back to the promised land.

One hurdle for the team is the youth amongst the team, only having 11 seniors, being made up mainly freshman, sophomores and juniors. One of the sophomores is QB Brody Hamric and is going to try and lead the offense to score more in 2023.

The team has also brought in a new field and is building a culture. Part of that culture is having fun out on the field and being a good person off the field.

