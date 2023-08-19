Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men hosted the James Monroe Mavericks in a tune-up scrimmage for both teams prior to the start of the high school football season. The scrimmage was a battle between two teams who made it to the state championship game last season. The James Monroe Mavericks played in the WVSSAC Class A state championship game. The Graham G-men made, and won, the VHSL Class Two state championship game.

The game was dominate by the G-men from the beginning both offensively, scoring 28 first-half points, and defensively, not allowing a Mavericks touchdown, to lead 28-0 after two quarter. The G-men would go onto win 35-6 in the scrimmage.

