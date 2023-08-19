Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage

G-men beat the Mavericks 35-6 in scrimmage week prior to start of the season
Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage
By Jon Surratt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Graham G-men hosted the James Monroe Mavericks in a tune-up scrimmage for both teams prior to the start of the high school football season. The scrimmage was a battle between two teams who made it to the state championship game last season. The James Monroe Mavericks played in the WVSSAC Class A state championship game. The Graham G-men made, and won, the VHSL Class Two state championship game.

The game was dominate by the G-men from the beginning both offensively, scoring 28 first-half points, and defensively, not allowing a Mavericks touchdown, to lead 28-0 after two quarter. The G-men would go onto win 35-6 in the scrimmage.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County
Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County
The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last...
Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Concord University welcomed the largest number of new students since 2013 for the 2023-2024...
Concord University welcomes largest number of new students since 2013
Truck on fire on I-77 northbound
UPDATE: ERVFD, OVFD, and WVDOF clear dump truck fire on I-77 northbound

Latest News

Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage
Graham dominates James Monroe in preseason scrimmage
Greenbrier East Spartans look to battle back in 2023
Greenbrier East Spartans look to battle back in 2023
Richlands prepares to power through the 2023 season
Richlands prepares to power through the 2023 season
Richlands prepares to power through the 2023 season
Richlands prepares to power through the 2023 season