After today temperatures will start to get toasty

More beautiful weather is in store this afternoon for the two Virginias. We’re going to see sunny skies the rest of the day. Minimal clouds overnight as well, leading to lots of clearing. This will bring about cooler temperatures once again with lows in the mid 50s. We could see some patchy fog developing in areas such as the Greenbrier Valley, but otherwise quiet.

Tonight will be quiet again (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll see the heat return to our area, high temperatures will be back up in the mid to upper 80s. Upper air high pressure in the middle parts of the country will be bringing us this heat. This will bring temperatures about 6-7 degrees above average just about every day next week.

Heat will settle in tomorrow for about a whole week (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies once again on Sunday will add to the heat, but thankfully we’ll be dry. High pressure will remain over us in the coming days keeping dewpoints down. Humidity levels might rise a bit on Tuesday, but at that point we’ll see a backdoor cold front swinging through that will drop dewpoints back down.

Highs the next few days will be well above average (WVVA WEATHER)

Chances of rain return at the end of next week. Thursday and Friday are looking far from a washout, just occasional showers possible. The Atlantic Basin is looking more active now with a 5th system to keep an eye on. Smoke has brought air quality down into the yellow here but it should improve a bit Sunday afternoon.

