Wytheville Community College celebrates 60 years with gala event

Wytheville Community College
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 4 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Community College is celebrating 60 years of operation with a gala for the community to enjoy.

The college first opened its doors in September 1963 as a branch of Virginia Tech. During the first year, 5 instructors led classes for 107 enrolled students.

Since then, the institution has grown in students, faculty and course offerings- serving 2,820 students last year alone.

Vice President of Academics & Institutional Advancement Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood joined Here @ Home to share more details about the upcoming 60th Anniversary Gala.

The event is happening Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Wytheville Meeting Center along Community Blvd from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can still buy tickets to the event that will feature food and music. Tickets are $60 with table sponsorships available for $450. All proceeds will benefit student scholarships and college program development. You can register online to reserve your seat

