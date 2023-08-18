WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

(WIBW)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, August 19.

This checkpoint will be on Us Route 219 in the Fairlea area of Greenbrier County and will be operating from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

The State Police urge the motoring public to assist law enforcement agencies in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

