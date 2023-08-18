This Is Home: Oil and Gas Museum spotlights West Virginia’s rich history

From 1906-1917 West Virginia was the leader in gas production in the United States.
Artifacts can be found near the mural on the outside wall of the museum.
Artifacts can be found near the mural on the outside wall of the museum.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Oil and Gas revolutionized West Virginia’s economy.

The Appalachian Basin is one of the largest reserves of oil and gas in the world.

The Oil and Gas Museum in Parkersburg started in the late 1980s by Museum president Paul Hoblitzell and the now deceased David McKain.

Hoblitzell says he is passionate about the impact oil has on West Virginia’s history.

“He and I put it together and we’re happy we did. We are kind of sorry we didn’t do it earlier because there was a lot of stuff that disappeared around that time. We have a lot of artifacts and a lot of history, and it helped build America.”

Artifacts can be found near the mural on the outside wall of the museum. He shares how he obtained the items.

“A lot of the stuff we went out in the field and got. Landowners or oil companies, a person well known in Parkersburg, the Wolf family, was involved in oil and gas. He had a lot of property around, and he let us get all of the equipment off his property for that.”

From 1906-1917 West Virginia was the leader in gas production in the United States.

