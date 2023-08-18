Temps will get cold tonight as we flirt with lows in the 40s

Temps will begin to warm back up tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
With the passage of today’s cold front, temperatures will get chilly tonight as we sit in the low 50s, though some of us could even get as low as the upper 40s. This is going to be because of mainly clear skies, allowing a lot more heat to escape into the atmosphere. Winds will begin to diminish overnight, leading to little wind on Saturday.

Not to say that Saturday won’t be another gorgeous day! We could see some clouds in the morning, but after lunchtime those clouds will taper off leading to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach more seasonable levels sitting in the upper 70s. Overnight temps on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. On Sunday, a warm air ridge will build in the central parts of the country, which will remind us that we’re still in summer. Temps all next week will be in the mid to upper 80s, with temps in the 90s in a few spots. The fair weather will be on repeat though, as we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at the same time.

Smoke looks to return to our area this weekend, with the bulk of it moving through Saturday night. Might lower the air quality a bit, but it should be gone fairly quickly.

Taking a look at the tropics, the Atlantic is getting more and more active, leading to four systems the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Right now the chances of some of these turning into a named storm are pretty high.

