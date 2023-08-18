Raleigh County celebrates new future of Stratton Elementary School

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After two years and $20M, the new Stratton Elementary School has been unveiled to the public. Next week, Pre-k through fifth-grade students will begin a new era inside the state-of-the-art facility.

On Friday, a crowd gathered at the school for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the building. In attendance were those responsible for the project’s completion, school personnel, local and state representatives and even West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Together, they remembered the Stratton of the past, while admiring the Stratton of the future.

“There’s memories; there’s voices that is speaking to us, right now, over and over- they’re proud,” shared Gov. Justice.

“We had a great building here that served for almost 100 years the community. Great history; great memories,” added former Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools David Price. “The next chapter for Stratton is being written now...”

Dr. Serena Starcher, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, says the new school features a mural painted by past students, staff and administrators. The facility also houses a year-round medical clinic for the community and top-tier technology.

Starcher adds that the school is not completely finished but will be ready for the students’ arrival. The first day of school in Raleigh County is Thursday, August 24.

