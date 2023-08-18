Progress on Hotel Thelma restoration slowly coming along

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Progress on the historic Hotel Thelma is slowly making progress. Hotel Thelma’s owner, Reverend James Mitchell says workers from the City of Bluefield recently came and got rid of thick vegetation at the back of the property. He says before he can plant grass the roots from the previous brush will need be taken out of the ground.

Mitchell says he’s hopeful that the city can help remove the roots and also level the ground out. Mitchell says the roof on the building is leaking right now so he’s working to get repair estimates on the roof as well.

He says an anonymous donor gave $10,000 to help with the repair costs for the roof which he says will likely be at least $40,000. Mitchell says he currently looking for donors and volunteers to help clean up the exterior of the building.

“Just be open minded and be receptive to the fact that this can be a benefit to not only our community but Bluefield as a whole. It’s history and we don’t want to lose that history,” said Mitchell.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering to help, you can contact Mitchell by phone at 304-320-4905. You can send donations to Hotel Thelma at 1603 Bland Street, Bluefield, West Virginia 24701.

Mitchell says vandals have been a recent concern for the building. He says windows on the side of the building have been broken out. He says he’s disappointed in the vandalism given the building’s rich history.

