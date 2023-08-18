Lewisburg business owner talks after tractor-trailer hits store...again

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A small business owner’s worst nightmare is to watch the thing they’ve worked so hard for be destroyed. For Tamera Pence, her worst fear is to watch it happen again.

Pence’s Lewisburg business, Bella The Corner Gourmet, which is housed in a historic building on Washington Street East, has been hit by tractor-trailers four times this year alone. The most recent crash was on Tuesday.

“By far, this one was the worst,” Pence shared. “The driver did not yield to the corner at all, and, as a result, his truck was literally wedged into the building.

“There’s a real particular sound- the crunch of the building- and I was at my desk in the back, and I knew exactly what was going on.”

Tuesday’s accident shut down the center of Lewisburg for more than six hours, impacting businesses and hundred of motorists on their way to and from the State Fair. Pence was inside with two of her employees when it happened.

“I actually saw the pop of the king pole, which is the corner pin, and...just glass start flying, shattering into the building in that direction,” she recalled.

Not only is Bella’s closed for the foreseeable future, losing revenue by the day, but also Pence says her holiday orders are already on the way, which causes a significant impact on her business as it enters the fourth quarter.

“A lot of these things can’t be canceled. They can’t be changed,” she explained. “I own them. They’re coming, and I have to figure that out.”

On Wednesday, a day after the accident, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) sent out a press release, stating that they would be temporarily restricting right-hand turns at that Lewisburg intersection. WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack says they can’t restrict semis on the road as it is part of the National Highway System, but explains that they can suggest detours for rigs over a certain size and length that may find difficulty in completing that particular turn.

“We’re trying to put up advanced notice so that they will do whatever they can to avoid a situation where they’re already committed to making that traffic move; however, this is just the beginning of things we’re gonna do to try to give them proper notification so that this type of event is reduced in the future.”

By providing proper notification, Pack says drivers will have ample opportunity to find alternative routes on their way to 219 N. When asked why the DOH has waited so long to take action, Pack told WVVA that they have to wait for traffic issues to become a reality, and stated that the rising popularity of Lewisburg’s business scene is creating this increase in traffic accidents.

As for Pence, she says she lives in fear that Bella’s will be repaired, only to be hit again.

“It’s really sad that we kind of had to be a sacrificial lamb in order to get that sort of attention to that matter in a fast fashion, but I’m grateful that they [WVDOH] are working on it now,” she shared. “The whole city could be impacted by a bad decision by a driver, and, you know, I just- we have to do everything we can to correct that.”

Pence tells WVVA that she is being surrounded and uplifted by her fellow business owners as she navigates this difficult time. This week, Bella’s front stoop has been filled with wishes for a speedy recovery.

