Furcast @ Noon: Meet Knucklehead!

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the newest edition of ‘Your Furcast @ Noon’ friend to the show, Ciara McKee with the Mercer County Animal Shelter introduces Collin and you to Knucklehead.

Knucklehead is roughly 5-6 years old and looking for his future furever family.

He comes to the shelter following being hit by a vehicle and suffering a broken leg.

Ciara says post recovery, he is full of life and loves to play.

She says Knucklehead loves children but appears to be dog selective.

They are unsure of how he would be with cats.

The shelter is located at 961 Shelter Rd, Princeton, WV 24740.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter can be contacted at this number: 304.425.2838.

