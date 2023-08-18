Friday will feel like Fall, but we’ll be heating up through the weekend

A weak front slides in overnight-early Friday AM
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight ahead of an incoming cold front. After midnight and into early Friday AM, we could see a few spotty showers/t-storms, but this front is rather weak, so widespread rain is not expected.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be otherwise cool, breezy, and dry by Friday afternoon with more Fall-like high temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. Friday night will be mainly clear and CHILLY for this time of year, with lows in the 40s and 50s!

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm up quickly with high pressure shifting to the east Saturday. Highs will return to normal, in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

A warming trend will then ensue in to early next week. Sunday-midweek next week, high temps will climb above normal, into the 80s and 90s...we’ll be getting a return of the humidity as well...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

