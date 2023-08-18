In Focus Preview: Mental and physical wellness, upcoming retreat that promotes wellbeing

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up on this Sunday’s edition of In Focus we sit down with a local yoga instructor and a Bluefield City Council Member to discuss health and wellness in our area and an upcoming event that promotes it.

One topic of discussion is the stigma of seeking help when it comes to our mental health.

”It’s one thing that really bothered me when I first signed up for therapy, the stigma. I didn’t want to be looked at as weak or not be taken seriously. But through my faith and through therapy I was able to gather that its made me a stronger person,” said Bluefield, West Virginia City Council Member Treyvon Simmons.

Simmons and Jennie Spencer of Jenti Yoga and the Paragon Jewel are working together on a health and wellness retreat taking place on East River Mountain in Bluefield.

Learn more this Sunday on WVVA at 9am.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.