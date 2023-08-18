Families turn out in droves to learn about the amazing animals of the State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A time-honored tradition of the State Fair of West Virginia is learning about all of the amazing animals located in the livestock section. Llamas in particular come from all across the country to compete.

Diego Camacho came all the way from New York with his family to show off his impressive set of llamas. He said the animals are unique in that they have three different stomachs to help digest grain and hay. While they are not typically used for riding, he said they can carry more than 21 percent of their body weight on their backs. As he explained, it was a useful skill in their native Andes Mountains for scaling rough terrain.

“They don’t have hoof pads like horses. They have more unique toes so they cannot damage the trails in the Andes Mountains as much.”

Camacho said the llamas are not nearly as mean as their reputation. “Llamas don’t always spit. It’s only when they’re bothered or threatened. They typically regurgitate their food and chew it up again and swallow it down for nutrition.”

While his family loves to show off the work that goes into caring for these animals, his mother, Tanya Camacho, said the Llamas give back more than they take.

“We take them to nursing homes and homes for disabled adults where they do walks and hikes and help people with their anxiety. People like to pet and be with them.”

For anyone interested in meeting some of these animals, there is still time. Saturday, August 19, is the last day for the State Fair of West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.