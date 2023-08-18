A Fall-like Friday before another Summer sizzle

A stray shower cannot be ruled out this morning as a cold front swings through, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, and we should see a good deal of sunshine late this afternoon/evening. We’ll be a bit breezy today as temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight which will allow for some chilly overnight temperatures. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for most.

High temperatures will warm up quickly on Saturday into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll stay dry with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Some smoke from the Canadian wildfires may create some hazy/milky skies later in the day on Saturday.

Some smoke from Canadian wildfires will move overhead late Saturday and into Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies on Sunday, but skies will remain a bit hazy as smoke moves overhead. There is still some uncertainty whether the smoke will impact our air quality, but the good news is that it doesn’t look to be as thick as it was at times earlier this Summer. High temperatures will be even warmer in the 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control next week keeping us hot and dry. Temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s for most of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

