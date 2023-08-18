Crews respond to fire in Raysal area of McDowell County, WV

RAYSAL, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County Dispatch is confirming that multiple crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 4:30 AM in the Raysal, WV.

Raysal Volunteer Fire Department, War Volunteer Fire Department and Bradshaw Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene on Raysal Hollow Road.

As of 6:00 AM on August 18th we are told they are still on scene working to contain that fire.

Officials tell WVVA there appear to be no injuries sustained.

As we learn more we will get it to you both on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.