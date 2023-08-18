Clear bag policy still in place for Beaver-Graham game

Mitchell Stadium
Mitchell Stadium(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual Beaver-Graham game is just one week away and the clear bag policy for the big game will be carried over from last year to this year. Bluefield, West Virginia Police Chief, Dennis Dillow says the clear bag policy was put in place by Mercer County Schools.

Dillow says school officials will be making sure bags are see through and officers will be on standby if there’s an issue with the policy. Dillow also says there is still a zero tolerance policy for possessing alcohol at the game. Those found to be in possession of it will be summoned for court or possibly arrested.

“You’ll be escorted out of the game if you have a summons to appear, you won’t be allowed to stay. You’ll have to leave and if you’re in the tailgating area you’ll be made to leave,” said Dillow.

Dillow says tobacco products are prohibited from being used inside of the stadium. Officers will also be monitoring the parking lots for suspicious activity.

