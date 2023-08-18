BSU holds ribbon cutting for newly furnished student relaxation area

BSU holds ribbon cutting for newly furnished student relaxation area
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Students in the Medical Education Center at Bluefield State University now have comfortable digs to study and relax in thanks to a donation from a local foundation.

Earlier today the university held a ribbon cutting at their student housing to commemorate a donation from the Paul and Carol Cole Foundation that furnished the student relaxation area.

The president of the foundation says that the new furnishings have created a welcoming environment in what was once a sterile area that was part of the former Bluefield hospital.

“Obviously losing the hospital was a challenge for our community. This is a great reincarnation for it and we were happy to be able to be part of it,” said Tom Cole.

The new amenities include couches, big screen TV’s and new paint and carpeting.

