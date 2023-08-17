USMS and local authorities locate & arrest escapee Aredith Thompson

By Joshua Bolden and Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT
PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County woman who escaped house arrest and evaded authorities for days has been located and arrested.

WVVA’s Gailyn Markham who has been covering this story since the very beginning is reporting that a source close to the investigation confirms Aredith Thompson was arrested Thursday morning in Prosperity WV.

Thompson was booked in Southern Regional Jail at 3 AM on August 17, 2023.

Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in that arrest.

Sheriff James ‘Jim’ Canaday will be releasing additional information along with a statement later today.

Earlier this week, Thompson phoned WVVA’s Gailyn Markham to share her side of the story and explain why she decided to flee from being under house arrest.

Click here to hear that interview in its entirety here.

