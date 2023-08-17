USMS and local authorities locate & arrest escapee Aredith Thompson

PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County woman who escaped house arrest and evaded authorities for days has been located and arrested.

WVVA’s Gailyn Markham who has been covering this story since the very beginning is reporting that a source close to the investigation confirms Aredith Thompson was arrested Thursday morning in Prosperity WV.

Thompson was booked in Southern Regional Jail at 3 AM on August 17, 2023.

Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in that arrest.

Sheriff James ‘Jim’ Canaday will be releasing additional information along with a statement later today.

Earlier this week, Thompson phoned WVVA’s Gailyn Markham to share her side of the story and explain why she decided to flee from being under house arrest.

Click here to hear that interview in its entirety here.

Thompson, 30, is wanted for the Nov. 2022 murder of Juwan Greer. Thompson then fled from a Beckley residence, where she was on home confinement, and hasn’t been seen since. “For me to turn myself in, honestly, I just want a trial date,” said Thompson. “I don’t want them to be able to put me in jail for however long and make me sit there, ‘cause I’m not sure if I’ll be able to withstand that, and won’t plea out...If I’m going to have to go back in there, I just -- I want people to know that I’m innocent. This is a self-defense case, like, it never should have happened.

Gailyn Markham and our WVVA team will have more at noon, 5, 6 and our late evening newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.