A tranquil Thursday is on tap for our area

It’s a crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s, but we’ll warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day.

A cold front will approach our region tonight. It may bring us a few spotty showers, but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s overnight.

Some spotty leftover showers are possible on Friday morning, but we’ll notice decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side on Friday afternoon in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

The heat returns this weekend as highs climb into the upper 70s and 80s. It’ll be a dry heat though as dewpoints remain in the 50s. Mainly sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll stay dry early next week, and temperatures will be even warmer in the 80s and low 90s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

