Students with Concord esports learn about health and wellness from an industry pioneer

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Over at Concord University, esports players were treated to a special presentation on health and wellness from one of the pioneers of the industry.

Dr Melita Moore is a board member of the Global Esports Federation.

She’s worked with the International Olympic Committee, and recently spoke at the inaugural Olympic Esports week in Singapore this past July.

She started out as the team physician for the professional NBA 2K team, Washington Wizards Gaming.

There, she found her passion in esports medicine.

Dr Moore says “At that time, I knew that there wasn’t much that was happening from a health and wellness prospective from gamers, so I decided to focus on that, put my hands to the ground, and learn more about what we can do to make sure that gamers are healthy and well.”>

Dr. Moore has roots in the mountain state through her parents, with her father hailing from McDowell county and her mother from Beckley.

She says she feels humbled to be able to return to southern West Virginia to talk about health and wellness in esports.

