Strong storms had an impact on crops in Summers County

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ryan Cook, who has broken several records in the mountain state for vegetables, such as a giant rutabagas, says his crops were affected after winds over 100 mph struck Summers County last week.

After making sure his family was safe from the storm, he watched as the devastating winds tore through his garden.

Cook says, “It did get the pumpkin plants, it uprooted them, spun them around, twisted them, broke vines, stuff like that. I did my best to try to mend them back right and get them on the healthy track to growing again.”

The storm didn’t effect all of cook’s crops however.

On Wednesday Cook pulled a carrot that broke the record for length of a carrot grown in the state of West Virginia.

The carrot measures out at thirty six and three eights inches long.

