Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County

Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County
Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County(Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seven people were arrested Wednesday morning after the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Team executed a drug search warrant at a Spanishburg residence.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers located approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 1 once of fentanyl, and several firearms.

The individuals that were arrested during the warrant include:

- Selina Thomas: delivery of controlled substance- to wit fentanyl, delivery of controlled substance 2 counts- to wit methamphetamine

- Daniel Shrader: delivery of controlled substance 2 counts - to wit fentanyl, Delivery of controlled substance-to wit methamphetamine, delivery of controlled substance within 1000 feet of an elementary school

- William Foutch: possession of controlled Substance-to wit fentanyl

- Patricia Thomas: possession of controlled Substance-to wit methamphetamine

- Jeanette Shrader: failure to appear

- Kristina Tiller: outstanding warrant

- William Odell: outstanding warrant

All seven individuals were arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court by Magistrates William Holroyd and Keith Compton.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department both worked together on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’

Latest News

Semi crashes into Lewisburg business (The Real WV Facebook page))
WVDOH to restrict turns on tight Lewisburg intersection
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how it's done
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how its done
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park