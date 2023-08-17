Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seven people were arrested Wednesday morning after the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Team executed a drug search warrant at a Spanishburg residence.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers located approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 1 once of fentanyl, and several firearms.

The individuals that were arrested during the warrant include:

- Selina Thomas: delivery of controlled substance- to wit fentanyl, delivery of controlled substance 2 counts- to wit methamphetamine

- Daniel Shrader: delivery of controlled substance 2 counts - to wit fentanyl, Delivery of controlled substance-to wit methamphetamine, delivery of controlled substance within 1000 feet of an elementary school

- William Foutch: possession of controlled Substance-to wit fentanyl

- Patricia Thomas: possession of controlled Substance-to wit methamphetamine

- Jeanette Shrader: failure to appear

- Kristina Tiller: outstanding warrant

- William Odell: outstanding warrant

All seven individuals were arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court by Magistrates William Holroyd and Keith Compton.

The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department both worked together on this investigation.

