Raleigh County celebrates drug court graduation

By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was graduation day in Raleigh County for several people who have successfully navigated drug court.

Graduates celebrated with the program’s administrators along with friends and family in Judge Burnside’s courtroom on Thursday. Many of those who partake in the rigorous program of drug testing, therapy, coursework, community services, and check-ins have the opportunity to have their charges dropped upon completion.

A couple years ago, graduate Julie Ferguson was arrested by the program’s coordinator, Tim Luikart. But on Thursday, the two embraced following a hard-fought journey to recovery. “I learned you can be a productive member of society and give back and I think that’s part of my story.”

While the program’s coordinators give tough love to graduates throughout the program, graduate James Enoch spoke about how the program gave him the strength he needed to be a good single dad to his two children following his wife’s death.

“I had to abandon my own vision of how I thought things were going to work out and learn to grow and adapt through many difficult situations,” he said.

W.Va. Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison was among those in attendance on Thursday. A former judge over drug court himself, he said not everyone successfully navigates the program. In fact, he said 75 percent of the program’s participants will not return to drug court and succeed.

“Your job after today is not over. You have to keep working at it, remembering the things you learned at drug court and build on that.”

It was a message that resonated with graduate Jarrod Moore, who praised his supporters in the program. “Someone’s brother or sister or whatever is not here today because they were battling the same thing I battled. Every day, sometimes all I have is gratitude and that has to be enough.”

Raleigh County also offers a similar Family Treatment Court aimed at rebuilding families impacted by drugs.

