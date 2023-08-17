Montgomery native heading to live semifinals at ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASADENA, Ca (WSAZ) - Montgomery, West Virginia native and fiddle player Philip Bowen is heading to the live semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” on WSAZ.

Bowen auditioned in May with his own rendition of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by Charlie Daniels. His performance wowed all of the judges, earning him a chance to progress in the competition.

There will be five weeks of live shows in this portion of the competition. Bowen is scheduled to take the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 5, which is the third week of semifinals.

Viewers can cast their votes the night after his performance.

Each show features 11 semifinalists, the top two vote-getters move on to the live final airing on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Bowen’s announcement comes as he prepares to debut his first original album, titled “Old Kanawha” after the Kanawha River. The album will be debuting on Aug. 18.

Bowen is a proud West Virginia native, and credits much of his success to his roots in Appalachia.

