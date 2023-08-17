Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Zephaniah Branham was also sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday for what Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield described as a drug deal gone bad. Branham was charged under the felony murder statute due to the fact that the defendant was attempting to sell drugs at the time.

Branham pleaded guilty to the charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Strangulation, and Offenses by an Inmate.

According to Hatfield, the Offenses by an Inmate charge relates to an incident that happened at Southern Regional Jail in May of 2023, in which he said the convict conspired with a third party outside the jail to cut a hole through the exterior fence in an attempt to bring drugs into the facility.

“It was important that we get a conviction on that as well. It’s a felony crime. We have to get a handle on what’s going on in the jail. It’s the first conviction with that new statute and we want to use it. It’s going to go a long way to corral the problems that are going on at the jail and the problems that have ensued because of this.”

Judge Robert Burnside ordered the sentences on the three charges to be run consecutively.

