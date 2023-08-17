Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for Beckley murder


The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last...
The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.(SRJ)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The man accused in the murder of Cameron Quick at the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley last year has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Zephaniah Branham was also sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday for what Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield described as a drug deal gone bad. Branham was charged under the felony murder statute due to the fact that the defendant was attempting to sell drugs at the time.

Branham pleaded guilty to the charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Strangulation, and Offenses by an Inmate.

According to Hatfield, the Offenses by an Inmate charge relates to an incident that happened at Southern Regional Jail in May of 2023, in which he said the convict conspired with a third party outside the jail to cut a hole through the exterior fence in an attempt to bring drugs into the facility.

“It was important that we get a conviction on that as well. It’s a felony crime. We have to get a handle on what’s going on in the jail. It’s the first conviction with that new statute and we want to use it. It’s going to go a long way to corral the problems that are going on at the jail and the problems that have ensued because of this.”

Judge Robert Burnside ordered the sentences on the three charges to be run consecutively.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County
Seven arrested during drug search warrant in Mercer County
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
Police say an autopsy revealed the 11-year-old victim, identified as Maria Gonzalez, was...
Father finds 11-year-old daughter strangled to death under her bed, police say

Latest News

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges
Elizabeth Niswander's home was struck by a tree last week after 100+ MPH winds.
GoFundMe set up for elderly Hinton woman after tree crushes her house
Dutch Miller seeks spot in local community
Dutch Miller seeks spot in local community
Truck on fire on I-77 northbound
UPDATE: ERVFD, OVFD, and WVDOF clear dump truck fire on I-77 northbound