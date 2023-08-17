Local businesses support Graham G-Men and Bluefield Beavers in inaugural Battle of the Bluefields Car Wash

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ahead of the big match up between the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men on the gridiron they are competing in other ways.

Cole Cheverlot GMC recently held the inaugural ‘Battle of the Bluefield’ Car Wash.

Between the two schools, the friendly competition raised $4810 to support high school athletics.

With Graham G-Men coming out victorious by raising the most according to Cole Chevy.

The G-Men were presented with a $1000 check from Cole Chevy.

But the Bluefield Beavers did not leave empty handed the auto group also presented them with $750.

In addition to Cole Chevy, First Media Services also partnered with the effort to support our students.

