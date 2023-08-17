Golden Knights gear up for a new quest
Mount View begins the season against River View on August 25th
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mount View Golden Knights want to get back to their brand of football.
Jaron Hale takes over at QB and it will be a team effort to account for the class of 2023′s production. Mount View is just one season removed from a playoff appearance and the players have believe in themselves and the team as a whole.
