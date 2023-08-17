GoFundMe set up for elderly Hinton woman after tree crushes her house

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bellepoint was just one area hit hard by 100+ mile per hour winds on Aug. 7. Some homes managed to avoid any serious damage from falling trees but 76-year-old Elizabeth Niswander’s home wasn’t so lucky. Her house got struck by a large pine tree, but luckily she wasn’t at home when it happened.

“Right above where the house kind of split at the back is where she stays most of her time when she’s here is where her bedroom was. She would have had no way to get out besides going out her window which would have been hard for her to get out of, of course,” said Niswander’s daughter, Veronica Pollutra.

Pollutra says her mother lives on a fixed income each month and couldn’t afford insurance on the house. She says it will likely cost more to fix the roof than the house is worth. Pollutra say her mother is staying with family for now while they work to figure out a permanent solution.

“She’s going to need more. She’s going to have to have a storage bin to be able to put the stuff in whenever she can get it out. A U-Haul and we need to find a place and everybody wants a first and a last security deposit. You know on a fixed income that’s hard to do to start over again,” said Pollutra.

Pollutra says thanks to a family friend the tree was able to be cut down and removed from the roof. She says the next step is finding a safe way into the home to remove her mother and deceased father’s belongings.

Pollutra set up a GoFundMe for her mother to help in the process of finding a new place to call home. If you would like to donate you can visit the GoFundMe by clicking HERE.

