Former YMCA CEO charged with four child sex crime charges

Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court
Reginald Jeffrey Olson walks into Wood County Magistrate Court(Chase Campbell)
By Chase Campbell and Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The former CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA is facing charges of sexual crimes against minors.

Reginald Jeffrey Olson, of Vienna, W.Va., was arraigned today on three counts of distribution or display of obscene matter to minors.

Olson is also charged with one count of soliciting a minor via computer.

Olson faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

Olson is the former CEO of the Parkersburg YMCA.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Brenda Marshall.

His bail was set at $40,000. Olson was released on bond.

Olson is represented by defense attorney George Cosenza.

His arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Parkersburg Police Department, and the Parkersburg Narcotics Taskforce, among other agencies.

The Parkersburg YMCA released the following statement on Thursday regarding the charges against Olson:

Yesterday we were informed of allegations of inappropriate electronic communication between our CEO, Jeff Olson and a minor. In light of these allegations, Jeff resigned from his position at YMCA of Parkersburg effective immediately on August 16, 2023.

While this is an ongoing investigation, there has been no indication that the allegations involve any member or participant at the YMCA of Parkersburg. We will support the investigation in any way that the authorities see fit. While we learned of these allegations yesterday, we waited until today to make the news public, once we understood the full extent of the charges.

Criss Welshans will serve as interim CEO to ensure a seamless continuation of our programs and services during this time. Criss has been with the YMCA of Parkersburg for 3 years, and we look forward to a smooth transition as she guides staff and volunteers moving forward.

Solomia Wilson, Parkersburg YMCA Director of Marketing and Communications

