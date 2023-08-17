Concord University welcomes largest number of new students since 2013

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University welcomed the largest number of new students since 2013 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

President Kendra Boggess is thrilled to meet students and families arriving this week. “It’s exciting to see the increase in our student numbers as an indication of growth post-COVID. Our campus is thriving with eager students, dedicated faculty and staff who are all engaged in creating an exceptional learning environment.”

According to a release from CU, over 472 first time freshmen are making Concord their academic home for the Fall 2023 semester. These students comprise the largest cohort of first-time freshmen Concord has welcomed since Fall 2013—over a decade—and represents a 27.6% increase over Fall 2022 census enrollment.

Students have come from 32 West Virginia counties, 16 states, and 17 countries with 96 percent receiving financial aid through grants and/or scholarships, and at least 141 students are transferring to Concord for the Fall semester from over 80 different institutions.

Tammy Brown, Chief Enrollment Management Officer, stated, “This is very exciting news! We haven’t seen this significant of an enrollment increase for incoming students in a long time. It’s kind of unexpected to be up when enrollment seems to be declining around us. We feel very fortunate to be in this position.”

Dr. Boggess extends special thanks to our state political leaders for their support. “Many thanks to the WV Legislature, Governor Jim Justice and the WV Higher Education Policy Commission for the Nursing Expansion Funding which made the new Bachelor of Science in Nursing major at Concord University a reality. In particular, thanks to Delegates Joe Ellington, Chris Toney, and Doug Smith for their support of Concord and nursing programs throughout the state.”

Also, thank you to Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin for their support in identifying federal funding to launch our nursing program. “If not for the generous support of these officials, Concord might not have experienced such growth this academic year.”

More information about the University can be found at: concord.edu/about

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.