All American High Divers make a splash at West Virginia State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Fair offers many free events and one of them is making a splash for its West Virginian audience three times each day.

The All American High Divers are leaping from deadly heights for the enjoyment of fair goers and bringing the classic carnival atmosphere to the state fair.

“So today we did a little bit of everything from acrobatic spring board diving from the 3 meter, some Olympic style tower diving from the 10 meter. We did some comedy clown dives,” said diver Clark Kocourek from Omaha Nebraska.

One of the highlights from the show is a major jump where a performer climbs 90 feet into the air and then launches themselves from a one square foot platform. They reach nearly 60 miles per hour as they dive from 7 stories high.

“The high dive that’s an exciting jump for sure” said diver Samon Shahrestani from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I thought it was really cool,” said attendee Claira Nelson

One thing that wasn’t so cool was a stunt where the diver is on fire and burning at around 2,000 degrees.

“Since I’m in a cotton sweatsuit in so many layers and soaking wet I don’t feel the burn and when I feel the burn that’s when I jump,” said Kocourek

”I was scared. My heart was racing for him,” said attendee Haley Harper.

The diving show is travelling all across the county, but one diver said West Virginia is unique.

“Out here in West Virginia we have really great crowds. I think our smallest crowd here was a great crowd anywhere else. Honestly I have seen thousands of people,” said Kocourek

If you would like to be one of the thousands that witness these death defying stunts they perform at 11 am, 2:30pm and 6pm the remainder of the fair.

