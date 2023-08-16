WVDOH to restrict turns on tight Lewisburg intersection

Semi crashes into Lewisburg business (The Real WV Facebook page))
Semi crashes into Lewisburg business (The Real WV Facebook page))(The Real WV Facebook Page)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways will be temporarily restricting right-hand turns on a tight intersection in downtown Lewisburg.

This restriction comes after several large trucks have struck buildings at the intersection of US 60 and US 219 in downtown Lewisburg. The problem is more pronounced for tractor-trailers turning right from US 60.

“There are large trucks that successfully negotiate that corner every day,” said Jim Moore, P.E. WVDOH District 9 Engineer. But local WVDOH officials believe drivers unfamiliar with local roads are failing to take the narrowness of the intersection into account and are striking buildings on the corner.

Lewisburg’s streets were laid out in approximately 1780. Both US 60 and US 219 are two lanes in the area, with on-street parking. Widening both routes would require tearing down buildings.

The WVDOH said that there is currently no good alternate route for trucks and large vehicles traveling through Lewisburg, so they will be studying possible routes that will help to avoid the tight downtown streets.

“What we need to do is look at making alternate routes to better move traffic through the Lewisburg and Fairlea area,” Moore said. “This will require a cooperative effort with the city.” The WVDOH is working closely with the city of Lewisburg to figure out exactly how to do that. The first step is to temporarily restrict trucks turning at the intersection until a long-term solution can be found.

Temporary traffic control measures will be put in place to notify drivers of large trucks of the change in traffic patterns, while the WVDOH, in conjunction with the city of Lewisburg, conduct studies to come up with a long-term solution to truck traffic in the historic town.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
WVVA News has learned of yet another truck hitting a Lewisburg business for the 8th time this...
Lewisburg business hit again by truck, stops fair traffic

Latest News

Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how it's done
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how its done
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated