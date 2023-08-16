WVDOH continues slide and bridge repair projects in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 10, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, has completed 27 slide repairs and currently has another 17 scheduled or currently in progress. They also have two bridge projects completed with 12 more under construction.

In the counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming, the 27 slide repairs completed since January 2023 include:

(McDowell) 15 slide repair projects on Anawalt Ridge Road including nine piling walls and six soil nail projects. All work completed by July 18, 2023.

(Mercer) Brush Creek Falls Road piling wall, completed March 29, 2023.

(McDowell) Havaco-Wilcoe soil nail project, completed February 17, 2023.

(McDowell) Bull Creek Road soil nail project, completed June 8, 2023.

(McDowell) Three piling walls on Skygusty Highway, completed May 2023.

(Mercer) Falls Mills Road piling wall, completed February 11, 2023.

(Raleigh) Hensley Mountain Road soil nail project, completed May 19, 2023.

(McDowell) Yukon-English piling wall, completed August 4, 2023.

(Mercer) Bluecort Road soil nail project, completed July 14, 2023.

(Wyoming) Lillydale-Oceana soil nail project, July 31, 2023.

(Wyoming) Logan-Campus soil nail project, completed July 24, 2023.

The slide repairs include both an on the ground phase visible to the public and a behind the scene design phase which to motorists looks like cones on the ground. While those designs are being completed, WVDOH places cones and signs to allow roads to remain open while under design, as often as possible.

Seventeen additional slide repair locations in District 10 are under construction or are scheduled for work in the next few months. Those locations include:

(McDowell) Yukon Substation piling wall.

(McDowell) Welch-Gary piling wall.

(McDowell) Panther-Mohawk Road piling wall.

(McDowell) Belcher Mountain Road piling wall.

(McDowell) Cucumber Creek Road soil nail project.

(Mercer) Two piling walls on Ada-Ingleside Road.

(Mercer) Cheesy Creek Road piling wall.

(Mercer) Old Matoaka Road soil nail project.

(Mercer) Rock Road soil nail project.

(Mercer) Sandlick Road piling wall.

(Mercer) East End Slip soil nail project.

(Mercer) Old Bramwell Road soil nail project.

(Raleigh) Tommy Creek Road piling wall.

(Mercer) Rock Road piling wall.

(McDowell) Premier-Welch piling wall.

(McDowell) Atwell Branch Road soil nail project.

In addition to slide repair projects, WVDOH crews and contracting partners are repairing or replacing 14 bridges throughout District 10. Completed bridge projects include: (McDowell) Kimball Slab replacement, completed April 14, 2023.

(McDowell) Raysal Arch replacement, completed July 24, 2023. Bridge projects under construction include: (Raleigh) Marsh Fork rehabilitation.

(Mercer) Airport Road-John Nash new bridge construction.

(Raleigh) Stanaford Road replacement.

(McDowell) Mohawk replacement.

(Wyoming) Ralston Branch replacement.

(McDowell) Coalwood replacement.

(McDowell) Newhall #1 and #2 replacement.

(McDowell) Superior Bridge replacement.

(Raleigh) MacArthur Bridge rehabilitation.

(Mercer) Grant Street replacement.

(McDowell) Hale Street replacement.

