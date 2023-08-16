W.Va. lawmaker weighs in on future potential improvements for corrections


Two days after 25 million in pay raises were approved for correctional officers and other non-uniform staff, WVVA News is looking ahead to additional reforms under consideration.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Two days after 25 million in pay raises were approved for correctional officers and other non-uniform staff, WVVA News is looking ahead to additional reforms under consideration to help address the State of Emergency.

A former Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer, Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, has been hard at work on these issues. He said a pay bump for these workers is a start, but there is a lot of additional work needed. In the next legislative session, he would like to see the 10 percent bonus for non-uniform staff become a permanent part of the annual budget.

He would also like to implement improvements to their retirement system along with new perks to make the job more attractive to recruits.

“I call them the unseen professionals, the forgotten professionals a lot of times, where they are out of sight and out of mind. We don’t hear about them unless something negative comes out of corrections. That’s not fair to them. They keep us safe every day and I know firsthand they do a very tough job.”

Del. Brooks said the pay bumps for corrections’ workers will take effect on October 1, 2023.

