Wonderful weather is here to stay

We are dealing with cloudy skies this morning, but the clouds will break up leading to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will stay below average today in the low/mid 70s.

Cloudy skies this morning will lead to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as lows dip down into the 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another dry day is on tap for Thursday. We’ll see mainly sunny skies as temperatures return to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected on Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through the region late Thursday night/ Friday morning. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with that front, but I’m not going to rule out a stray shower. Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances will remain slim in the coming days. (WVVA WEATHER)

The heat returns this weekend as temperatures soar into the upper 70s and 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for our Saturday and Sunday as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.