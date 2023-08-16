Tazewell gears up to make another playoff push

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs can put their experience to use this season.

Nine starters return on offense and eight starters are back on defense. QB, Carter Creasy took a major step forward in his sophomore season and he will lead a talented offense.

The Bulldogs intend to have a balanced offense and have their sight set on hosting a playoff game in 2023.

