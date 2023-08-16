Tazewell gears up to make another playoff push

Bulldogs reach first round of the postseason in 2022
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs can put their experience to use this season.

Nine starters return on offense and eight starters are back on defense. QB, Carter Creasy took a major step forward in his sophomore season and he will lead a talented offense.

The Bulldogs intend to have a balanced offense and have their sight set on hosting a playoff game in 2023.

Tazewell gears up to make another playoff push
Concord aims to handle unfinished business
Concord aims to handle unfinished business
After a subpar 2022 season, the Wildcats are looking to get back to winning ways in 2023
Meadow Bridge Wildcats looking to scratch and claw back to the Class A playoffs