Tazewell gears up to make another playoff push
Bulldogs reach first round of the postseason in 2022
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Bulldogs can put their experience to use this season.
Nine starters return on offense and eight starters are back on defense. QB, Carter Creasy took a major step forward in his sophomore season and he will lead a talented offense.
The Bulldogs intend to have a balanced offense and have their sight set on hosting a playoff game in 2023.
