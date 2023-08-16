Southwest District announces admission price increase for athletic events

Sports Generic
Sports Generic(KTTC)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Southwest District (SWD) of the Virginia High School League voted to increase the cost of admission for all athletic events due to rising costs.

This increase will include all three high schools in Tazewell County, which are Tazewell high School, Richland High School, and Graham High School.

The new admission prices for the 2023-2024 school year for football will be $8 per person, and for all other sports, admission will be $7 per person.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
WVVA News has learned of yet another truck hitting a Lewisburg business for the 8th time this...
Lewisburg business hit again by truck, stops fair traffic
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out

Latest News

WVDOH generic
WVDOH continues slide and bridge repair projects in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
Aredith Thompson Interview Part Four
Aredith Thompson Interview Part Three