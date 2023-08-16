Southwest District announces admission price increase for athletic events

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Southwest District (SWD) of the Virginia High School League voted to increase the cost of admission for all athletic events due to rising costs.

This increase will include all three high schools in Tazewell County, which are Tazewell high School, Richland High School, and Graham High School.

The new admission prices for the 2023-2024 school year for football will be $8 per person, and for all other sports, admission will be $7 per person.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.