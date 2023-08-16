Saying goodbye to King Tut Drive-In

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For nearly 80 years, the King Tut Drive-In has sat on Beckley’s North Eisenhower Drive.

In the beginning, it joined other drive-ins as their popularity swept the nation. This particular restaurant was opened by the Tutweiler family in the early 1940s. It was purchased by the McKay family in 1955 and has remained in their care ever since. Now, King Tut serves as a look into the history of a once-booming phenomenon.

Earlier this month, the business’s current owners, David and Michelle McKay, who took over the business from David’s father in 2004, announced that they would be closing King Tut’s and selling the land to a neighboring business.

Over the years, David and Michelle have opened their hearts to the Beckley, Raleigh County community, but they say they’ve had a hard time bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With food costs going up and my age, it was just time,” said David, 77.

McKay says the restaurant hasn’t made real money in years, but explains that, for them, that wasn’t what the business was ever about.

“We wanted to keep it going because we wanted to keep people fed, and we wanted to keep employees paid, so that’s what we did...I am proud of that! And we kept the food good, no matter what. We just- we never wanted to cut back on the quality of food, so, no matter what, I always bought the best I could buy.”

Since their announcement on August 9, the McKays say folks are coming from all over, hoping to get a taste of the food one last time...

And maybe make memories of their own.

“We had a guy drive from Louisiana last week to get his last hot dog,” shared Michelle. “...and he brought his son to get his first hot dog- first and last hot dog.”

As they move into their last month in business, the McKays have a message for their customers.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out. They’re about to kill us this week...with love,” David shared.

“To our customers: thank you,” Michelle added. “The stories they’re posting on Facebook- Oh, my God- have been just wonderful...just wonderful.”

King Tut Drive-In’s last day in business will be Tuesday, September 5. After then, you won’t get to park your car at the drive-in to enjoy a burger and a shake, but Michelle tells WVVA that she is currently working on a cookbook full of the restaurant’s recipes so that you can keep King Tut alive in your home.

King Tut is open from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every day but Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.