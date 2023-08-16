The rest of the week looks mainly dry and comfortable

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got dry weather on the way for the next several days, thanks to strong high pressure over the region. We’ll continue to clear out overnight tonight, and low temps will be on the cooler side, dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will bring more sun, and with winds shifting more out of the south. With warmer air flow, temps should be more seasonable, reaching the upper 70s-mid 80s for most.

A cold front will swing through the area late Thursday night-early Friday, so a few pop-up showers and t-storms will be possible during this time frame. The chance of rain overall though, does not look impressive with this system, and not everyone will see rain. Temps will be in the upper 50s-mid 60s Thursday night.

We’ll dry out again and skies will clear again by Friday afternoon/evening. We’ll be cooler than average to wrap up the work week. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

We look dry but we’ll eventually get hot again over the weekend and into early next week.

