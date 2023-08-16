The rest of the week looks mainly dry and comfortable

High pressure will remain in control for the next few days
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got dry weather on the way for the next several days, thanks to strong high pressure over the region. We’ll continue to clear out overnight tonight, and low temps will be on the cooler side, dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

Bus Stop Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more sun, and with winds shifting more out of the south. With warmer air flow, temps should be more seasonable, reaching the upper 70s-mid 80s for most.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will swing through the area late Thursday night-early Friday, so a few pop-up showers and t-storms will be possible during this time frame. The chance of rain overall though, does not look impressive with this system, and not everyone will see rain. Temps will be in the upper 50s-mid 60s Thursday night.

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll dry out again and skies will clear again by Friday afternoon/evening. We’ll be cooler than average to wrap up the work week. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

We look dry but we’ll eventually get hot again over the weekend and into early next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

