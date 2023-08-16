Renowned author to speak on child trafficking, sexual abuse during talk in Beckley


According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sexual exploitation of children has increased by 115 percent since the Pandemic.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the sexual exploitation of children has increased by 115 percent since the Pandemic. A renowned author will be speaking on the subject during a talk at the First Baptist Church in Beckley on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Laurie Sammons is the author of the book ‘One Story, Many Voices’ based on the experience of her pastor’s wife, but also the many children she educated and coached through gymnastics through the years.

During her talk next Wednesday, she hopes to give parents not only the tools to identify victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking, but resources to help.

“I believe in the light that kids have and that light is being snuffed out. And when we see victims, they are kids who are vulnerable and accessible, and their light is being snuffed out.”

Anyone is welcome to attend her talk from 6-7 p.m. at the church on Wednesday.

To learn more about her book, visit One Story, Many Voices — Christy’s Cause (christyscause.com)

