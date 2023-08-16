Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A tournament for a newly popular sport is coming soon to raise funds for a community park.

The Inaugural Warhawk Pickleball Tournament kicks off this weekend with the goal of raising money for the future Warhawk Park and Community Center in the Town of Tazewell’s Carline-Shake Rag Community.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers about what the future park will mean to the community.

”Our kids need somewhere to go, somewhere to be, and something that gives them a flash of the history that has almost been forgotten with the segregated Warhawk high school,” said Kondwani Patterson.

The tournament will take place on Saturday August 19th from 9am to 5pm at Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Park. The entry fee is $10 to register you can call 704-208-0275 or message the Each One Teach 1 Facebook Page.

And if pickleball isn’t your thing.. Peterson adds there will be artisan vendors and food trucks at the event as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
WVVA News has learned of yet another truck hitting a Lewisburg business for the 8th time this...
Lewisburg business hit again by truck, stops fair traffic

Latest News

Semi crashes into Lewisburg business (The Real WV Facebook page))
WVDOH to restrict turns on tight Lewisburg intersection
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how it's done
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how its done
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated