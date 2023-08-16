Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A tournament for a newly popular sport is coming soon to raise funds for a community park.

The Inaugural Warhawk Pickleball Tournament kicks off this weekend with the goal of raising money for the future Warhawk Park and Community Center in the Town of Tazewell’s Carline-Shake Rag Community.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers about what the future park will mean to the community.

”Our kids need somewhere to go, somewhere to be, and something that gives them a flash of the history that has almost been forgotten with the segregated Warhawk high school,” said Kondwani Patterson.

The tournament will take place on Saturday August 19th from 9am to 5pm at Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Park. The entry fee is $10 to register you can call 704-208-0275 or message the Each One Teach 1 Facebook Page.

And if pickleball isn’t your thing.. Peterson adds there will be artisan vendors and food trucks at the event as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.