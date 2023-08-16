Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands will soon be given a facelift by its original muralist who painted it in the mid 80s.

“The mural has faded a bit since it was first done,” said artist Ellen Elmes.

Elmes is now known across Appalachia for her murals on the side of buildings, but when she painted this one it was her first.

“It’s my first outdoor mural that I did in 1984 and so for me it’s gratifying to come back to it and be able to fix it up,” said Elmes.

Elmes is “fixing up” the mural with the help of artists and community members Linda Weatherly-Shroyer, Renee Wienecke, Jane Willis, Shelley Lallande, Carol Ann Lawrence, Hilah Layne, and Jennifer Payne.

“It’s just been a fun time to learn to paint together. I’m thankful for the opportunity and Ellen is so gracious to open up to you and let you paint her work. It’s great and she is a wonderful teacher,” said Payne.

The work’s update was commissioned by Ginger Branton and Citizens for the Arts and funded by way of community donations.

When originally painted it was done directly onto the building’s facade. This go around it will consist of 36 4 by 4 ft fabric panels. It is a massive undertaking and will take months to complete.

The contents of the mural pay homage to iconic people and place of Richlands and its surrounding area. And was named via a contest in 1984 where elementary schoolers submitted titles.

“A fifth grader came up with the title “a past that makes the future better,” said Elmes.

A title even more fitting now as this past design will soon be brought to life even brighter for future generations.

