Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Department to conduct DUI Checkpoint

(WBKO)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is set to conduct a DUI Checkpoint in Bluewell on August 25.

This checkpoint will be on Route 52 beginning at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department said that driver’s wishing to avoid the checkpoint should plan to use other County and State routes. 

This notice is required to be provided by law.

