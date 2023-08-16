Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Department to conduct DUI Checkpoint

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is set to conduct a DUI Checkpoint in Bluewell on August 25.

This checkpoint will be on Route 52 beginning at 8 p.m. through 4 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Department said that driver’s wishing to avoid the checkpoint should plan to use other County and State routes.

This notice is required to be provided by law.

