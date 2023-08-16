Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how it’s done

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Glassblowers with the Hot Glass Academy, of Georgia, are in Fairlea showing West Virginians their craft.

Devan Cole, the owner of the Hot Glass Academy said, “We turn and turn and turn so it doesn’t fall off the rod then we’ll layer out some colored crushed up glass frit then just kind of roll over kind of like sprinkles and an ice cream cone.

Peter Jacobsen, a glassblower with the Hot Glass Academy said, “Yeah, we make all sorts of stuff. Personally, I do a lot of fish. We make bowls, vessels, cups, things like that. Pumpkins, we make snowmen, whatever. We just did a shape, we did a dinosaur yesterday the sky’s the limit, you know.”

Glassblowing seems like a lot of fun but when you’re working with furnaces that run at 2000 degrees Fahrenheit often times these blowers get burnt.

Jacobsen said, “You definitely get a few burns here and there. We get little ones most every day. Most of the time when you’re first starting, you’re not aware of where the heat is. Then as you get more used to it. You learn what not to touch pretty quickly.”

Once the sculptors finish crafting their masterpieces and tend to their burns. They begin slowly cooling the blown glass.

Cole said, “We’re actually keeping it hot at 1000 degrees, and then slow cooling down to room temperature. So, depending on the type of glass or the thickness. The larger the piece the longer it takes to cool.”

If you haven’t had the chance to stop by and watch the glassblowers go to work, they have more shows lined up for the rest of the week.

