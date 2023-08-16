Bluefield University begins 102nd academic year with “President’s Convocation”

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -On Wednesday, classes began at Bluefield University, marking the beginning of their 102nd academic year. To commemorate the occasion, the university held their annual “President’s Convocation.” This year, rather than one keynote speaker, the students could hear from five members of the faculty. The speakers spoke on the topic of what success means to them, with each speaker giving their own viewpoints. David Olive, the President of Bluefield University says the convocation is a great way to encourage success for the new academic year as well as welcome new students to the campus.

“...So, I think having this day to recognize them, to acknowledge that they’re now a part of the Bluefield University Rams family, we want to set the tone and get them started out on a great start,” says Olive.

Following the President’s Convocation, students and faculty were served a picnic lunch on the Bluefield University quad.

