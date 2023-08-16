Bluefield University begins 102nd academic year with “President’s Convocation”

Five members of the faculty spoke at the event.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -On Wednesday, classes began at Bluefield University, marking the beginning of their 102nd academic year. To commemorate the occasion, the university held their annual “President’s Convocation.” This year, rather than one keynote speaker, the students could hear from five members of the faculty. The speakers spoke on the topic of what success means to them, with each speaker giving their own viewpoints. David Olive, the President of Bluefield University says the convocation is a great way to encourage success for the new academic year as well as welcome new students to the campus.

“...So, I think having this day to recognize them, to acknowledge that they’re now a part of the Bluefield University Rams family, we want to set the tone and get them started out on a great start,” says Olive.

Following the President’s Convocation, students and faculty were served a picnic lunch on the Bluefield University quad.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
A man found a 4-year-old girl wandering a Florida neighborhood alone after she was let off at...
Girl, 4, found wandering alone after school bus drops her off at wrong stop
On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians...
Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’
WVVA News has learned of yet another truck hitting a Lewisburg business for the 8th time this...
Lewisburg business hit again by truck, stops fair traffic

Latest News

Semi crashes into Lewisburg business (The Real WV Facebook page))
WVDOH to restrict turns on tight Lewisburg intersection
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how it's done
Glassblowers at the State Fair show West Virginians how its done
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Pickleball tournament this weekend will raise funds for future community park
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated
Mural on Railroad Ave. in Richlands to be updated