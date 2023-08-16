ARH healthcare system has new regional CEO

LEXINGTON, KY (WVVA) - A new regional CEO has been named to oversee the Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) healthcare system’s West Virginia and Big Sandy regions.

The West Virginia Region includes Beckley ARH Hospital, Summers County ARH Hospital and Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.

Jeremy Hall, who has been the CEO of the West Virginia Region as well as CEO of Beckley ARH Hospital, will now head both regions.

Paul Betz, ARH Chief Operating Officer, says Hall’s appointment is the result of his hard work and dedication to ARH.

“Jeremy has earned this additional responsibility because of his results-oriented work and loyalty to ARH,” Betz said. “We are proud of his accomplishments and look forward to his continued success.”

“This is an opportunity for me to become involved in the ARH system on a larger scale, working, not only with the West Virginia Region, but also with the five hospitals in the Big Sandy Region,” Hall said.

Hall will no longer be based out of Beckley ARH, but he said his regional CEO responsibilities will keep him actively involved both there and with Summers County ARH Hospital.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the progress made in the Beckley and Summers County communities over the past year,” said Hall, who serves on the boards of directors for the West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

“I will still be actively involved in the operations, and I look forward to working closely with Joey (Preast, Summers ARH CEO) and the person selected for the CEO position in Beckley. I just want to help them be successful.”

