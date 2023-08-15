Woman charged after animals, child found in ‘deplorable conditions’

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman is behind bars after police found animals and a child living in what they described as “deplorable conditions.”

On August 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff Office, animal control, and veterinarians served a search warrant in the small community of Tallmansville on a property occupied by Alice Lenora Linger.

According to court documents, deputies seized four goats, two puppies, seven kittens, three dogs, twelve rabbits, fifteen chickens, one cat, two rats, one turkeys, one horse, and one yearling bull. Deputies say they also found multiple deceased chickens, some rotting away in the pellets.

Here are the conditions the criminal complaint says the animals were found in:

The yearling bull was being kept in a 4x4 dog kennel.

The horse was tethered to a four-wheeler.

Four goats were kept in a 3x4 cage that was covered in feces.

Multiple chickens were covered in mites living inside a transporting case. Others were inside a building and were eating deceased chicken carcasses.

Cats and dogs were severely underweight.

Multiple animals had no access to food or clean water.

Police say veterinarians had to euthanize one chicken due to a broken leg, an abscessed eye, and another due to it being eaten alive.

When deputies went into the home, they say they had to immediately leave due to the overwhelming smell of feces, urine, and rotting garbage. Inside, they found just that -- plus multiple uncleaned rabbit cages, a bathtub that had hay and rabit feces in it, dirt on the floors, and “flies everywhere.”

Linger has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect creating risk of injury.

