West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, West Virginia University announced 32 programs would be cut and 169 staff members would be fired. These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million. Lisa Di Bartolomeo is a teaching professor of Russian Studies at WVU and says she and her colleagues were completely caught off guard by the decision.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Di Bartolomeo said. “Our chair let us know Thursday evening, most of us expected to hear about some form of cuts, that maybe we would be reduced from having major programs to being bumped down to minor programs. Even more drastically, we might get bumped down to only two years of a language. None of us expected to be completely eliminated and faculty absolutely zeroed out, that was not in the realm of possibility.”

The world langue program, which is considered a cornerstone at many universities around the nation, is one of the programs being cut at WVU. Di Bartolomeo says this move doesn’t just affect her or her department, it affects the entire area.

“I don’t think that they [University officials] are fully aware of the consequences, not just for WVU and the students, but for the Morgantown community,” Di Bartolomeo said. “That’s going to make a big dent in the local economy and real estate market, taxes, and how many kids are going to be going to school. There will be a ripple effect.”

This news comes as students are set to start classes for the fall semester. Some mountaineers feel like they are being stripped of potential opportunities.

“There is diversity in America,” one student said. We should be taught foreign languages. We should be taught public health lessons because that is prevention. It’s important for those resources to be spread throughout our community.”

A petition to keep the world language program alive is currently online with more than 8,000 signatures. Click here to access the link and find out more info on the rif process.

