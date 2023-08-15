West Virginia University cutting over 30 programs

These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.
These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, West Virginia University announced 32 programs would be cut and 169 staff members would be fired. These moves follow the announcement that the university accrued a debt of $47 million. Lisa Di Bartolomeo is a teaching professor of Russian Studies at WVU and says she and her colleagues were completely caught off guard by the decision.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Di Bartolomeo said. “Our chair let us know Thursday evening, most of us expected to hear about some form of cuts, that maybe we would be reduced from having major programs to being bumped down to minor programs. Even more drastically, we might get bumped down to only two years of a language. None of us expected to be completely eliminated and faculty absolutely zeroed out, that was not in the realm of possibility.”

The world langue program, which is considered a cornerstone at many universities around the nation, is one of the programs being cut at WVU. Di Bartolomeo says this move doesn’t just affect her or her department, it affects the entire area.

“I don’t think that they [University officials] are fully aware of the consequences, not just for WVU and the students, but for the Morgantown community,” Di Bartolomeo said. “That’s going to make a big dent in the local economy and real estate market, taxes, and how many kids are going to be going to school. There will be a ripple effect.”

This news comes as students are set to start classes for the fall semester. Some mountaineers feel like they are being stripped of potential opportunities.

“There is diversity in America,” one student said. We should be taught foreign languages. We should be taught public health lessons because that is prevention. It’s important for those resources to be spread throughout our community.”

A petition to keep the world language program alive is currently online with more than 8,000 signatures. Click here to access the link and find out more info on the rif process.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake
Police responded to Route 33 on Friday, August 11, for a crash less than a mile east of Gregory...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Chesterfield firefighter
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County
VSP: One dead after crash in Buchanan County

Latest News

Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
McDowell County chief deputy appointed as next magistrate judge
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor
Students’ declining mental health an important issue for local counselor