Smithers Fire Department temporarily shut down

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Chief Benny Filiaggi of Montgomery Fire Department and Smithers Fire Department along with the Town of Smithers administration and the Fire Department Board of Directors have enacted a temporary shutdown of the Smithers Fire Department.

According to a release from the Smithers Fire Department, this shutdown is part of a reorganization and reconstruction of the Fire Department that came about once Chief Filiaggi was named interim chief in February. He is working with the town leaders and the Board to help the Smithers Fire Department to be able to better serve the community.

This reorganization includes things like examining response protocols, current membership statuses, and other operational items.

The shutdown is not expected to last more than two or three days, but while it is closed, arrangements have been made in case of emergency. Responses to emergencies will be handled by Montgomery Fire Department along with fire departments from Armstrong, Creek, Glasgow, and Boomer.

